Come rain or shine - Fun family activities to enjoy this autumn

The Highball Climbing Centre, Norwich's first dedicated indoor climbers centre. Photo: Steve Adams

Are you looking for ways to keep the family entertained this autumn... whatever the weather? Here is a selection of fun activities around the area, and a few that are slightly further afield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laser action at Planet Laser. Picture: John Cross Laser action at Planet Laser. Picture: John Cross

It's advisable to check the various attractions' websites for opening times, charges and any planned closures before making a special trip.

Get in the swim - pools with extra attractions

These are pools with added fun attractions, as an alternative to lane swimming.

Breckland Leisure Centre & Waterworld, Thetford: As well as the main 25m pool, this complex includes a leisure pool with a range of inflatables, toys and floats, plus a twisting water slide.

The Gravity Trampoline Park at Riverside, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Gravity Trampoline Park at Riverside, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Abbeycroft Leisure Centre, Bury St Edmunds: The pool has a pirate pool with flumes, slides and various other activities, as well as a main pool and teaching pool. Floats, fun and flume sessions are held at weekends.

Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre, Sheringham: One of the most popular attractions in north Norfolk, this centre includes a waterslide and the popular beach pool with its wave machine. The shallow beach-style entrance to the pool is perfect for younger children. Various fun sessions are held at the pool throughout the week.

Marina Leisure and Fitness Centre, Great Yarmouth: This centre has a leisure pool complete with a beach entrance, water slide and wave machine, as well as a toddler lagoon with a smaller play slide. Fun sessions are regularly held featuring a new giant inflatable assault course.

Gravity Trampoline Park features a dodgeball court and slam dunk zone. Gravity Trampoline Park features a dodgeball court and slam dunk zone.

Indoor play - from inflatables and trampolines to lasers

Play2Day inflatable park, Martlesham Heath, Ipswich: Inflatable parks are a new idea gaining in popularity. This centre has a large arena, nearly 4,000 sq ft, with a giant inflatable slide, suitable for all ages, climbing wall, bouncing balls and assault course. You need to book in advance online, and sessions are available for under-fours right up to ages 12-17. The centre also includes Lazer-tag and a soft play centre.

High Altitude Trampoline Park, Norwich: Indoor trampoline parks have proved hugely popular in the US and are now also becoming increasingly established in the UK. Youngsters can bounce from one trampoline to the next. This trampoline park in Whiffler Road, Norwich, helps children learn to jump in a safe environment. A Halloween "Monster Bash" is coming up here on Saturday, October 27.

Gravity Trampoline Parks, Norwich: Bounce off wall-to-wall trampolines at this centre at Norwich Riverside, as well as using the dodgeball court, air bags and slam dunk zone. The centre also has urban climbing, or book a jump and climb combo session.

Planet Laser Bury: This centre in Western Way includes a large multi-storey laser arena which is one of the largest in the UK, and there are also mini bowling and arcade games.

Superbowl UK Norwich: Superbowl's brand new Norwich centre, at Castle Mall, has 14 lanes and Sega Prize Zone with video and arcade games - and also includes a soft play area.

Fakenham Superbowl and Megafun: This bowling centre offers six lanes of tenpin bowling, and also has a three-level soft play area and an escape room.

Roller skating

Funkys, Norwich: Get your skates on and head for this purpose-built rink, off Vulcan Road. It has a maple floor, which is a surface with a good grip for different skating abilities, and there are various weekly sessions. As well as skating, the centre includes a giant three-floor play area, suitable for children aged two to 11.

CurveMotion, Bury St Edmunds: This popular rink offers sessions including roller disco and skating lessons. The centre, in Lark Valley Business Park, also includes what's described as the "biggest soft play area in East Anglia", with a mighty drop slide. There are separate under-five and baby zones.

Karting and climbing

Karttrak Cromer: This outdoor karting centre in The Avenue, Northrepps, boasts an all-weather 500-metre track, with shower suits provided if it rains.

Anglia Karting Centre, Swaffham: This karting site was originally part of the RAF North Pickenham Station, and has two outdoor tracks which are more than 1,000 metres combined.

Highball Climbing, Norwich: This dedicated indoor climbing centre in Twickenham Road offers bouldered wall climbing tuition. You can book in advance for supervised fun sessions for children. There are also play sessions for children aged from four upwards.

Museums with child-friendly activities

Museums may not always be a child's first choice, but they will often have fun when they get inside. Many have all kinds of hands-on activities to enjoy. This is just a small taster of the scores of museums around the area.

Lynn Museum, King's Lynn: Horace the tiger will greet young visitors to this museum, near the bus station. There are many interactive exhibits, and the collection includes a display about Seahenge, a Bronze Age wooden henge found near Hunstanton, as well as exhibits about fairground rides made locally.

Moyse's Hall, Bury St Edmunds: In a beautiful medieval building looking out over the marketplace, it has interactive activities including a dressing up station, quizzes and trails. May the Toys Be With You is the name of an exhibition running until December, with one of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and memorabilia on display.

Norwich Castle Museum: There are numerous galleries to visit, special exhibitions and interactive exhibits. Families will also enjoy taking a guided tour round the battlements and fighting gallery, within the walls. Check their website for details.