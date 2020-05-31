Authors hoping to shine a light on children’s mental health with e-book

A charity e-book promoting children’s mental health and featuring the works of more than 50 authors and illustrators has launched - and was thought up in our region.

Rethink The Rainbow is a collection of short children’s stories and literary works, designed to help spread positivity amongst children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of its creators is Emily ‘Madje’ Payne, of Beccles, who along with fellow author Samantha Maeer, decided to pull together fellow writers and illustrators to create something children can enjoy - but also that spreads an important message.

She said: “Since the pandemic began there have been so many new challenges facing children, not being able to see their nannas and grandads for example. It must take a toll on mental health.

“We’ve heard lots about adult’s mental health and children have been showing so much support by doing things like painting rainbows and Clap for Carers - but what about the children themselves.”

It is this thought that gave Mrs Payne the idea of ‘Rethink the Rainbow’, which is being sold online for families to enjoy and raising funds for a range of children’s charities.

She added: “It’s all about shining a light on children’s mental health, We are all struggling at the minute but we want people to really think about their children and giving something back to them.

“Our original idea was to get about 20 authors, but we’ve had such a wonderful response that more than 50 people have got involved.”

The e-book features the works of 52 different people in children’s literature, including 34-year-old Taverham author Tom Hamling, who has contributed a short story about two characters from one of his previous works, Bella and Jack.

He said: “As soon as Emily contacted me I knew I wanted to contribute something. So I started to imagine what Bella and Jack would be thinking and feeling through all this so put something together about that.”

It also includes contributions from Shirley Canham and illustrator Matt ‘Swampy’ Warde, both of Beccles.

The e-book, which costs £9.99 is available to download online from www.iamagiantleaper.com