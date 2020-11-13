Search

Advanced search

Author of local military airfields book, Peter Walker, dies aged 85

PUBLISHED: 08:02 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 13 November 2020

Former RAF airman, author, and insurance salesman, Peter Walker, has died at the age of 85. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Former RAF airman, author, and insurance salesman, Peter Walker, has died at the age of 85. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A former RAF airman and insurance salesman who became an expert in Norfolk military airfields has died at the age of 85.

MR BULGANIN AND MR KHRUSHCHEV AT RAF MARHAM - 23RD APRIL 1956. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYMR BULGANIN AND MR KHRUSHCHEV AT RAF MARHAM - 23RD APRIL 1956. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Peter Walker of Brundall published an operational record of all 52 of the county’s military airfields, from Attlebridge to West Raynham, covering the period 1913-97.

His interest in the military was stimulated at an early age.

His father served in the Strumpshaw Home Guard. They trained with a machine gun in a local quarry, now Strumpshaw Recycling Centre, and the gun was stored in his father’s garden shed, which Peter was forbidden to enter.

As a boy, he watched military aircraft passing over Strumpshaw Hill and witnessed huge quantities of gravel being extracted from the aforementioned quarry to build military bases across East Anglia.

MR BULGANIN AND MR KHRUSHCHEV AT RAF MARHAM - 23RD APRIL 1956. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYMR BULGANIN AND MR KHRUSHCHEV AT RAF MARHAM - 23RD APRIL 1956. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

At 18 he entered National Service and signed up to do five years rather than two.

He mostly served at RAF Marham as an engine mechanic with 214 Squadron, working on Valiant bombers. A highlight of his time at Marham was the visit of the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1956, during a brief thaw in the Cold War.

On leaving the RAF, Mr Walker worked for agricultural firms in the Great Yarmouth area before becoming an on-the-road insurance salesman. He offered a unique service, such as the time when a customer mentioned in passing that his apple trees needed pruning and was amazed to see Mr Walker climb up into the branches in his suit and carry out the task on the spot.

Mr Walker was a frugal man and always carried a saw in the boot of his company car. Whenever he saw a fallen branch on a country lane he cut it up and took it home, so he did not need to buy fuel for his domestic fire.

MR BULGANIN AND MR KHRUSHCHEV AT RAF MARHAM - 23RD APRIL 1956. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYMR BULGANIN AND MR KHRUSHCHEV AT RAF MARHAM - 23RD APRIL 1956. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

He retired in his early 60s.

At a reunion of the 214 Squadron Association, Mr Walker was asked by marshal of the RAF, Sir Michael Beetham, to be its secretary. He did this job with great pride for many years, organising reunion dinners at the Hare Arms, Stow Bardolph, close to Sir Michael’s home.

In retirement, Mr Walker published “Norfolk Military Airfields” which gives a complete account of the service record of every base, and it is widely used as a research source by military historians.

Last year, he also published “Return to Lutzkendorf”, an account of the life of Wing Commander John Wynne, a bomber commander he met at Marham while servicing his Valiant.

Mr Walker died at home in Brundall, a few yards from the house he was born in. He leaves Sally Ann, his wife of 55 years, and three sons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Proper’ coffee and brunches on the menu at new independent café

(Inset) The team behind the Connaught Kitchen in the Golden Triangle which hopes to open this year. Pictures: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com/GoogleMaps