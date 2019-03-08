Search

Author launches book about Cromer Summertime Special show

PUBLISHED: 11:06 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 24 June 2019

Martin Gores new book The Road to Cromer Pier is about the lives and loves of the cast of the end of the pier show and draws on childhood holiday experiences. Picture: Isabelle Kenyon

Archant

An author who travelled seven hours to visit Cromer pier theatre every summer has confirmed the release date a book about the attraction.

Cromer Pier Show. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCromer Pier Show. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Martin Gore's new book 'The Road to Cromer Pier' is about the lives and loves of the cast of the end of the pier show and draws on childhood holiday experiences.

Mr Gore said: "Writing a work of fiction about a real place is a real challenge. The Summertime Special Show is an iconic piece of British theatre, and the only full season end of the pier show left in the world.

"It is a West End standard show, so my story needed to reflect that too."

The book was written with the help of Cromer Pier Theatre management, and the launch coincides with the start of the new summertime special season.

The Road to Cromer Pier is officially launched on the pier itself on June 28.

The book is available on Amazon and in Waterstones.

