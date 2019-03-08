'What a night' - Ticketless Tasmanian fan who flew 10,000 miles for Norwich match lands ticket

Winsor Dobbin, who flew from Tasmania, got a ticket from a twitter user. Picture: Winsor Dobbin Archant

Did Winsor Dobbin, who travelled more than 10,000 miles to see the Canaries play, manage to get a ticket?

The 63-year-old wine consultant and journalist, who was raised in Norfolk, travelled from Tasmania off Australia to watch the Man City and Canaries clash on Saturday night - despite not having a ticket.

As a supporter of the Carrow Road club for more than 50 years, Mr Dobbin said he had to take the chance and put out an appeal on social media.

On Twitter, he said: "Made it to Norwich from #Tasmania and looking for a ticket for #NCFC on Saturday. Fingers crossed."

And generous social media users rallied around Mr Dobbin and he purchased a ticket to watch Norwich City's victory.

He said: "I also got two offers of season tickets. My friends are all saying I am a Norwich City good luck charm. What a night!"