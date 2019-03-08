Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rusty pedal car rescued from shed sells for £3,400

PUBLISHED: 15:26 11 June 2019

The Austin pedal car that had auction bidders purring in Diss despite its rusty condition. Picture: TW Gaze

The Austin pedal car that had auction bidders purring in Diss despite its rusty condition. Picture: TW Gaze

Archant

Its bodywork had definitely seen better days but that did not stop a 1950s children's pedal car selling for the price of a real car at a Norfolk auction.

TV cameras for BBC1 programme Make Me A Dealer! were at the Diss auction but missed the Austin pedal car sell for more than five times the estimate. Picture: TW GazeTV cameras for BBC1 programme Make Me A Dealer! were at the Diss auction but missed the Austin pedal car sell for more than five times the estimate. Picture: TW Gaze

The Austin Junior A40 toy car sparked a bidding war when it went under the hammer at a toy sale at TW Gaze in Diss, eventually fetching £3,400.

The pedal cars, which were made in England by Austin Motor Company in the 1950s, are highly sought after by collectors but the rusty, battered condition of the red model being sold meant it had been predicted to fetch just £600-£800.

Buyers went put off however and after some hot bidding the little car, which had belonged to seller's brother but had been sat in his shed since their childhood, smashed the estimate.

The Austin pedal car sold in Diss that had been left in the shed since childhood after belonging to the seller's brother. Picture: TW GazeThe Austin pedal car sold in Diss that had been left in the shed since childhood after belonging to the seller's brother. Picture: TW Gaze

"We are scratching our heads over how much it sold for to be honest," said TW Gaze toy expert Ruper Willows.

You may also want to watch:

"Normally they only make £3,000 if they are in absolutely pristine condition.

Austin pedal cars, made using metal off-cuts from the Longbridge car factory, are now highly sought after by collectors. Picture: AustinAustin pedal cars, made using metal off-cuts from the Longbridge car factory, are now highly sought after by collectors. Picture: Austin

"We had one phone bidder who said he has been restoring them for about 40 years and he had never seen one in the state of this one do anywhere near this kind of price.

"It is one of those things that happen at auction every now and then when two people have got to have something and you get a freak result. We had two phone bidders on it, but the top bidders were in the room. The gentleman that bought it I believe it was as a gift for his grandchildren."

Austin pedal cars were made in the specially constructed Austin Junior Car Factory at Bargoed in South Wales, which opened in 1949 funded by the government and intended to provide employment for disabled coal miners.

The cars, the J40 and the Pathfinder Special, were made from scrap metal off-cuts from the Longbridge Austin motor car factory.

The toy sale took place place on the same day the Diss auction house was visited by cameras for the BBC1 antiques programme Make Me A Dealer!

"The TV crew were filming in our antiques room at the time. They missed out because the big story was next door in the toys," said Mr Willows.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Police confirm second carjacking in same neighbourhood

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

More support for stronger hate speech laws after Brexit vote, UEA study finds

Dr Alexander Brown from UEA'’s School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies. Photo: UEA

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

South Norfolk community speedwatch volunteers registered more than 500 drivers over the speed limit in May.. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists