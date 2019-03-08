Trumpeter to play at 60th consecutive remembrance ceremony

Audrey Buxton, from Great Ryburgh, has been playing the trumpet on Remembrance Sunday for 60 consecutive years. Picture: Archant

A dedicated trumpeter is set to play her part in a Remembrance Sunday ceremony for the 60th consecutive year.

Audrey Buxton, from Great Ryburgh, is one of the Royal British Legion's (RBL) longest serving trumpet players having started when she wasn't even a teenager in Old Catton.

On Sunday she will once again play her part as the community of Great Ryburgh gathers at the village war memorial, capping off a staggering 60 years of service.

Mrs Buxton, who also played in Burnham Thorpe for several years, recalls the story of how she joined the RBL as if it were yesterday.

"It all started when I was 12 years old and a chap named Walter Stewart came into my parents' shop," said the 72-year-old, who has been involved in Great Ryburgh for the past 28 years.

"He was in charge of the Royal British Legion in Old Catton at the time and was looking for someone to join as a trumpeter. I was in Cawston Brass Band so my parents recommended me."

Over the years it became a formality for Mrs Buxton to be involved in Armistice events, and she looks back on her six decades with the utmost pride.

"It has been more than an honour, especially with my dad and husband having been in the armed forces," she added.

"The importance of remembrance is all in its name. We remember the people that gave their lives for us and what they have sacrificed for our freedom, which can never be taken away from us."

Mrs Buxton has also performed at various Trooping of the Colour ceremonies over the years and, in 1999, she was awarded the VE VJ Day Commemorative Medal in recognition of 40 years' service.

Having reached such a momentous milestone, she admits we may this year be seeing her participate for the very last time.

"I think this will probably be my final year because the breathing becomes a bit more difficult at my age," she said.

"I reached 50 years and they said 'you can't give up yet!' I was still feeling pretty energetic at that time, but said all along I would do it until I have done 60 years."