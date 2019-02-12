Emergency services called to two vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on the Broadland Northway, known as the NDR.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance was called to the scene on the Wroxham Road roundabout at 1.15pm today, Monday, March 4, after a collision between an Audi A3 and a Volkswagen Polo.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Wroxham attended the crash assisting police. They left at about 2pm.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle RTC blocking the road Norwich bound on the A1151.

“It was a damage only crash with no serious injuries.”

The road was re-opened after officers cleared the vehicles at 2.10pm.