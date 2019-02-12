Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Emergency services called to two vehicle crash on NDR

PUBLISHED: 14:22 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 04 March 2019

Emergency services were called to the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services were called to the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on the Broadland Northway, known as the NDR.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance was called to the scene on the Wroxham Road roundabout at 1.15pm today, Monday, March 4, after a collision between an Audi A3 and a Volkswagen Polo.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Wroxham attended the crash assisting police. They left at about 2pm.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle RTC blocking the road Norwich bound on the A1151.

“It was a damage only crash with no serious injuries.”

The road was re-opened after officers cleared the vehicles at 2.10pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Café Britannia at HMP Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Community centre cafe to offer training opportunities alongside rebrand and new menu

Tracy Terry, the new manager at The Engine Room in the Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford. Picture: Charles Burrell Centre

Plan for flats to be built on site of former press works have been approved

The former Witley Press building in Hunstanton, which looks set to be knocked down to make way for flats Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists