'A sound investment': Block of apartments set for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A block of 26 apartments on a popular seafront is set to be auctioned off later this month.
The large HMO has been divided into 26 apartments and is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on July 28 with a guide price of £325,000 (plus fees) on a leasehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as "an exceptional income generating opportunity."
The property description from the auctioneers - for the block of apartments at 69-70 Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth - states: "A block of 26 apartments located on the seafront at Great Yarmouth with a current gross income in excess of £100,000 pa when fully let.
"Located opposite the Britannia Pier, this house of multiple occupation has been divided into 26 apartments, most with self contained facilities.
You may also want to watch:
"Twenty five are currently let and the remaining unit requires updating but will provide an additional rental income.
"The property has been upgraded by the current owner and it has a licence for multiple occupation granted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council for five years from April 14, 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Shock as man dies after house fire
- 2 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
- 3 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
- 4 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
- 5 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
- 6 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
- 7 Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell TV series
- 8 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
- 9 Firefighters free people after crash shuts A47
- 10 School closed for safety reasons after more debris falls from ceiling