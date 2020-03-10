'Ready for a new lease of life': Prominent shop to be auctioned off

A vacant shop and office building is set to be auctioned off.

The former Workwear Solutions retail premises on Bevan Street East, Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel - on the outskirts of Norwich - on Wednesday, April 15.

With a minimum guide price of £70,000 to £90,000 plus fees, it is for sale on a freehold tenure.

Described as: 'A prominent vacant commercial premises with further potential' the retail property is 'located close to the town's main shopping and retail area.'

The property description from the auctioneers states: 'This vacant shop and office building is ready for a new lease of life.

'The property has a large retail and storage area on the ground floor with a range of offices and storage on the first floor.

'Potential exists to convert the upper floor into residential accommodation (subject to planning) which could enhance the income potential of the property.'