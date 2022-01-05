'I wanted to do some good' - Attleborough woman braves the shave
- Credit: Niki Etheridge
A Norfolk makeup artist hopes shaving her hair off will 'do some good' after witnessing the impact cancer has on those close to her.
Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough, decided to "brave the shave" as part of a fundraising event for Cancer Research UK at Bar 33 in December.
The makeup artist, digital creator and beauty therapist said cancer is becoming "too common and upsetting" and wanted to help those who have lost their hair to it.
She has since donated her locks to a hairdresser in the West Midlands to make wigs for people with cancer.
Miss Etheridge said: "I wanted to try and do some good with it and give something back.
"I am seeing cancer affect more and more people close to me, my family and friends."
The community came together for the cause and raised £500, with local businesses donating prizes for a raffle and live band '1980 something' performing in honour of her shave.
Most Read
- 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 2 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?
- 3 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
- 4 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
- 5 Can you rehome these rescued pets in Norfolk?
- 6 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
- 7 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
- 8 Flooding expected along River Yare as far inland as Norwich
- 9 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
- 10 Hospital takes 'extreme measures' to squeeze extra patients into full wards