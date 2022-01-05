'I wanted to do some good' - Attleborough woman braves the shave

Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough braved the shave to help make a wig for someone who has lost their hair to cancer. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

A Norfolk makeup artist hopes shaving her hair off will 'do some good' after witnessing the impact cancer has on those close to her.

Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough, decided to "brave the shave" as part of a fundraising event for Cancer Research UK at Bar 33 in December.

The makeup artist, digital creator and beauty therapist said cancer is becoming "too common and upsetting" and wanted to help those who have lost their hair to it.

Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough, said she wanted to do some good after seeing the impact cancer was having on those close to her. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

She has since donated her locks to a hairdresser in the West Midlands to make wigs for people with cancer.

Miss Etheridge said: "I wanted to try and do some good with it and give something back.

"I am seeing cancer affect more and more people close to me, my family and friends."

The community came together for the cause and raised £500, with local businesses donating prizes for a raffle and live band '1980 something' performing in honour of her shave.

Band '1980 something' performing at the fundraising event. - Credit: Niki Etheridge



