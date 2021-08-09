Thousands hit by an outbreak of white tap water

Published: 8:03 PM August 9, 2021

Anglian Water has reassured customers in south Norfolk that a bout of white or cloudy water in parts of the area is harmless.

Homes in Attleborough, Bunwell, Flaxlands, Shelton, Hargate and the surrounding area have been seeing the strange-coloured water since the supply was restarted on Saturday evening.

The supplier said customers should run their tap continuously for a few minutes and the water would become clear, however drinking misty water is not dangerous.

Anglian Water is urging those in the area who still have a problem with their supply to call them on 03457 145145.

It said: "We're really sorry for any inconvenience we've caused with this disruption."



