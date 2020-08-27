Town’s volunteer group ‘still here to help’ after coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry

Attleborough Town Councillor Taila Taylor and coordinator of Attleborough Viral Kindess volunteer group.

A community volunteer group have been reminding residents that help is out there after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Norfolk chicken factory.

Attleborough Viral Kindness group, which is made up of more than 50 volunteers, is reminding residents that help is still available, after an outbreak of the coronavirus at Banham Poultry,

With more than 70 confirmed cases of the virus at Banham Poultry, near Attleborough, a volunteer group which was set up at the start of the pandemic has reassured families the support service is still in operation.

Attleborough Viral Kindness group, which is made up of more than 50 volunteers, has taken 500 calls to date - helping residents who are shielding or vulnerable to the virus.

And now the group coordinator and town councillor, Taila Taylor, said they are expecting calls to increase following the outbreak.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak.

She said: “I do think it is going to pick up again. Whether it’s people who are directly affected or those who are slightly worried, naturally there will be people who feel safer if someone is able to assist them so it’s having that support there if it is needed.

“It’s amazing there are people within our community who are willing to put themselves forward to help others and be so selfless.

“The community spirit in Attleborough is overwhelming and we are lucky as a town to have people who go above and beyond.”

Volunteers say they are ready and “here to help” in any way they can, from picking up shopping and prescriptions, to friendly phone calls, transportation or dog walks.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak.

Tony Bradstreet monitors the volunteer group’s helpline. He said: “It’s concerning for the town but it seems as if it is isolated.

“But who knows what the knock-on effect will be. It is concerning but we must panic.

“Right now, we just want to get the word out that we are still here help.”

Despite concerns in the surrounding communities, Ms Taylor said she isn’t too concerned, as long as everybody follows the guidance.

She added: “I think as long as everybody follows the guidance, sanitising and hand washing, wear facemasks and take the precautions laid out for us, then I think we will be okay.”

The volunteer group’s helpline is 01953 686538.