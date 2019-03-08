Search

Town hopes to cut congestion with new train station car park

PUBLISHED: 15:32 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 21 October 2019

Attleborough train station is set to gain 80 new parking spaces to encourage people to use the Norwich to Cambridge line. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A town which has been the focus of a traffic overhaul is set to gain a new car park to encourage people to travel by train.

Parking in Attleborough has been a subject of discussion for years, with criticism over whether the limited parking spaces were benefiting businesses or being used as a "park and ride" for Norwich.

Time restrictions are due to be introduced to the Queen's Square car park to prevent people leaving vehicles for longer than two hours, which Breckland Council hopes it will increase the flow of shoppers visiting the high street.

And the mission to increase parking is set to receive a boost, as Greater Anglia announced it would extend the car park at Attleborough train station, in a move it hopes will encourage passengers to use its Norwich to Cambridge line.

The work, which will be funded by the train company, will include an additional 84 spaces to the existing 30 already available, resurfacing work and new LED lighting and CCTV.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We know customers who drive to stations want to be able to park as quickly and easily as possible, which is why we're committed to improving parking across the Greater Anglia network, making life a little easier for our customers."

The proposal has been praised by Attleborough Town Council, and mayor Tony Crouch said it could help solve the ongoing issues with parking in the town.

He said: "We are desperate for parking in Attleborough. Attleborough is on the Norwich to Cambridge line, and it's such an important route. The town is growing and we are relying on more and more people to use the train, to keep a few more vehicles off the road."

The work coincides with the launch of new trains on the Norwich to Cambridge line, which promise to cut journey times and improve comfort for travellers.

Andrew Goodrum, Business Readiness Director at Abelio, said: "We want to invest and make the station better because having the infrastructure underpins train travel growth."

