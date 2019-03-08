Search

Advanced search

Teenagers face off against council over skatepark closed for more than three months

PUBLISHED: 15:08 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 27 September 2019

Attleborough Academy students at an Attleborough town council meeting, discussing the closed gaymers skatepark. Photo: Bethany Wales

Attleborough Academy students at an Attleborough town council meeting, discussing the closed gaymers skatepark. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

Angry teenagers descended on a meeting of their town council to demand answers on the future of a closed skatepark - to be given the news they were hoping for.

Connaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany WalesConnaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany Wales

Six sixth formers from Attleborough Academy headed to today's meeting to ask when funds would be allocated to repair and replace Connaught skatepark, which has been closed since the start of the summer holidays.

They also expressed their frustration at the "obstructive" timing of the meeting, given that it was held on a weekday morning.

Councillors agreed that more than £25,000 for repairs and further money to build a new wheel park for BMX bikes was available and that cash historically earmarked for toilet repairs should be reassigned.

You may also want to watch:

Harry Weaver, 17, said he was relieved the money had been found, but frustrated it had taken so long to be addressed.

He said: "The skatepark has been in a state for such a long time and the fixes made so far haven't been enough to keep it open. It's always closed for maintenance which is a real problem for young people because there's nothing else for us to do here."

The group also expressed frustration that the meeting was held at 9am on a week day, as they argued this had made it impossible for many who used the park to attend due to school.

Amy Good, 17, told councillors: "Anything to do with the skatepark should involve us. As young people it feels like everything goes under the radar and things either happen or don't happen, but we don't know why. If we can't get involved because of the time the meetings are being held then how are we meant to understand the process?"

Attleborough town clerk, Gina Lopez, responded that the meeting would only be discussing whether funds were available and that skatepark users would be consulted about equipment once the planning stage was reached.

At the most recent full council meeting in September, councillors discussed whether it would be worth repairing existing equipment, which was deemed to be in a "state of disrepair" by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

TEAM NEWS: Fahrmann set to replace Krul for depleted City at Crystal Palace

Ralf Fahrmann is in contention for a Premier League debut at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists