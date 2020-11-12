Here to Help: Thoughtful teen to hand out selection boxes to children over Christmas

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

A thoughtful teenager has made it her mission to spread festive cheer by handing out gifts to children.

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, began buying selection boxes with her own money in a bid to put smiles on faces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And the 13-year-old’s generosity attracted the attention of local businesses Rose of India and PDL-Services, who each made donations - taking the total number of presents so far to 230.

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

Lily is aiming for 300 selection boxes, which are being wrapped and will be handed out in Attleborough and Wymondham throughout weekends in December.

Her mother, Debbie, said: “Lily has been doing this for years, but wants to go above and beyond because of the virus.

“Given the lockdown she just wants to bring some Christmas cheer and, if she sees one person smile, it will be worth it.

“Lily always says she doesn’t want the credit - to her it is no big deal.”

