Search

Advanced search

Here to Help: Thoughtful teen to hand out selection boxes to children over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 12 November 2020

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

Archant

A thoughtful teenager has made it her mission to spread festive cheer by handing out gifts to children.

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, began buying selection boxes with her own money in a bid to put smiles on faces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And the 13-year-old’s generosity attracted the attention of local businesses Rose of India and PDL-Services, who each made donations - taking the total number of presents so far to 230.

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, has wrapped and is set to hand out more than 200 Christmas selection boxes. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

MORE: Selfless 13-year-old uses pocket money to buy Halloween sweets for children

You may also want to watch:

Lily is aiming for 300 selection boxes, which are being wrapped and will be handed out in Attleborough and Wymondham throughout weekends in December.

Her mother, Debbie, said: “Lily has been doing this for years, but wants to go above and beyond because of the virus.

“Given the lockdown she just wants to bring some Christmas cheer and, if she sees one person smile, it will be worth it.

“Lily always says she doesn’t want the credit - to her it is no big deal.”

• Our Here to Help campaign, in association with Norfolk County Council, is highlighting the people doing their bit to help during the coronavirus crisis - and asking more people to take part. Let us know what you’re doing by emailing Donna-Louise Bishop via donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

• For the latest news and information, visit the Facebook groups Norfolk Coronavirus Updates and Coronavirus in Norfolk: Support and Advice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Family home with income potential and views of a 70 acre country park goes up for sale

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Man, 19, denies supplying Class A drugs

Marham Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google

Superheroes assemble to honour ‘an amazing young man’

The special fundraising event � A Day for Dave � was held at the Asda store in Lowestoft where he used to work. Picture: Mick Howes