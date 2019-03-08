Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'It was hard to get a good morning' - How neighbours on a Norfolk estate are breaking down cultural barriers

PUBLISHED: 16:38 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 28 May 2019

People living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: Submitted

People living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Neighbours on a Norfolk housing estate have taken to the street to eat cake and break down cultural barriers by throwing an estate-wide party.

People living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: SubmittedPeople living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: Submitted

Peter and Sharon Fitzgerald from Sussex moved to Thorpe Drive in Attleborough two months ago and said they were struck by how little neighbours on the street interacted.

Determined to find out more about the community, they organised a street-wide BBQ for their new neighbours and soon discovered the road was bursting with people from a plethora of cultures.

Nearly 50 people from Poland, Lithuania, the UK, Brazil, Bulgaria and Costa Rica turned out for the event, supplying an array of traditional food and drink from across the globe.

Mr Fitzgerald said: "In recent years there has been a hot potato feeling towards people of different nationalities but the reality is having so many different flavours in an area brings a diversity of expertise and friendship.

People living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: SubmittedPeople living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

"It's easy to feel isolated, even for couples, because often people get into the house and lock the door behind them. But this weekend we had a fantastic turn out and people bonded talking about food, trying each others dishes and sharing drinks. I think the event went a long way to breaking down barriers."

Party goers set up chairs, tables, bunting and even a gazebo, enjoying the mild bank holiday weather into the evening.

Celso Frangiotti from Brazil moved to Attleborough with his wife and daughters nine months ago and said the long winter had made it difficult to make friends in the area.

People living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: SubmittedPeople living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: Submitted

However he said the BBQ had changed the atmostphere in the neighbourhood.

"The BBQ was an amazing opportunity to meet people face to face. It used to be hard to get a 'good morning' from people but since the weekend everyone is saying hello to each other and sharing smiles. Its something that we need to keep going."

Mr and Mrs Fitzgerald said the event was so successful they have already started planning the next, pencilled in for August.

Mr Fitzgerald added: "We've all got different things to bring to the community and that spirit is sure to keep going."

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Dereham Town midfielder signs for Cambridge United

Luke Hannant, pictured during his Dereham Town days, has signed for Cambridge United Picture: Ian Burt

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists