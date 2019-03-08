'It was hard to get a good morning' - How neighbours on a Norfolk estate are breaking down cultural barriers

People living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough clubbed together to hold a street BBQ over the bank holiday. Photo: Submitted Archant

Neighbours on a Norfolk housing estate have taken to the street to eat cake and break down cultural barriers by throwing an estate-wide party.

Peter and Sharon Fitzgerald from Sussex moved to Thorpe Drive in Attleborough two months ago and said they were struck by how little neighbours on the street interacted.

Determined to find out more about the community, they organised a street-wide BBQ for their new neighbours and soon discovered the road was bursting with people from a plethora of cultures.

Nearly 50 people from Poland, Lithuania, the UK, Brazil, Bulgaria and Costa Rica turned out for the event, supplying an array of traditional food and drink from across the globe.

Mr Fitzgerald said: "In recent years there has been a hot potato feeling towards people of different nationalities but the reality is having so many different flavours in an area brings a diversity of expertise and friendship.

"It's easy to feel isolated, even for couples, because often people get into the house and lock the door behind them. But this weekend we had a fantastic turn out and people bonded talking about food, trying each others dishes and sharing drinks. I think the event went a long way to breaking down barriers."

Party goers set up chairs, tables, bunting and even a gazebo, enjoying the mild bank holiday weather into the evening.

Celso Frangiotti from Brazil moved to Attleborough with his wife and daughters nine months ago and said the long winter had made it difficult to make friends in the area.

However he said the BBQ had changed the atmostphere in the neighbourhood.

"The BBQ was an amazing opportunity to meet people face to face. It used to be hard to get a 'good morning' from people but since the weekend everyone is saying hello to each other and sharing smiles. Its something that we need to keep going."

Mr and Mrs Fitzgerald said the event was so successful they have already started planning the next, pencilled in for August.

Mr Fitzgerald added: "We've all got different things to bring to the community and that spirit is sure to keep going."