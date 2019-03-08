Search

Advanced search

Skate park remains closed while council decides if it is 'worth repairing'

PUBLISHED: 09:55 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 05 September 2019

Connaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany Wales

Connaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

People have expressed their disappointment after a skate park was closed for the second summer holiday in a row, with no promise of it reopening.

Connaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany WalesConnaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany Wales

The Connaught Hall Skate Park on Thieves Lane, Attleborough, was closed in July after an inspection by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents revealed equipment was in a state of disrepair.

The mayor of Attleborough, Tony Crouch, said although the equipment was in a reasonable condition for its age, the use of scooters and BMX had damaged the base of the park and the council had to decide whether it "would be worth repairing".

But the delay in reopening the park has been branded "disappointing" by both parents and his fellow councillors.

At a town council meeting on Monday night, Taila Taylor said she was disappointed that the skate park had been closed for the entire summer break.

Connaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany WalesConnaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany Wales

You may also want to watch:

She added: "Less effort should have gone into keeping skateboarders out with that giant fence and more should have gone into fixing the problem."

One mother, who did not want to be named, said her 13-year-old son was a regular visitor to the park and had been left at a loss since it closed two months ago.

She said: "I am so annoyed they chose the start of the summer holidays to do an inspection and then subsequently closed the skate park for the whole of the summer holidays.

"It's a very important place for teens in the town because it gives them an environment to meet up and socialise. They don't have anywhere else."

Mr Crouch said the council had been forced to wait for a final quote for the repairs before making a decision on the future of the park.

He said: "Councillors will have to consider whether it is worth repairing the existing park at great expense or if it is more economical to consider a new park which will be in the region of £100,000. All councillors recognise the importance of the facility to local young people and will do their best to find a solution as soon as possible."

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to popular man killed in crash with camper van

Cliffy James pictured in the Green Dragon pub. Picture: Marc Betts

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

‘Every time I see him my heart breaks’ - dog desperate for home after 10 months at rescue centre

Cecil needs a home. Photo: RSPCA

Plans submitted for ‘unique’ rural school

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists