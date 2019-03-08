Skate park remains closed while council decides if it is 'worth repairing'

Connaught Skate Park in Attleborough has been closed since the start of the summer holidays. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

People have expressed their disappointment after a skate park was closed for the second summer holiday in a row, with no promise of it reopening.

The Connaught Hall Skate Park on Thieves Lane, Attleborough, was closed in July after an inspection by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents revealed equipment was in a state of disrepair.

The mayor of Attleborough, Tony Crouch, said although the equipment was in a reasonable condition for its age, the use of scooters and BMX had damaged the base of the park and the council had to decide whether it "would be worth repairing".

But the delay in reopening the park has been branded "disappointing" by both parents and his fellow councillors.

At a town council meeting on Monday night, Taila Taylor said she was disappointed that the skate park had been closed for the entire summer break.

She added: "Less effort should have gone into keeping skateboarders out with that giant fence and more should have gone into fixing the problem."

One mother, who did not want to be named, said her 13-year-old son was a regular visitor to the park and had been left at a loss since it closed two months ago.

She said: "I am so annoyed they chose the start of the summer holidays to do an inspection and then subsequently closed the skate park for the whole of the summer holidays.

"It's a very important place for teens in the town because it gives them an environment to meet up and socialise. They don't have anywhere else."

Mr Crouch said the council had been forced to wait for a final quote for the repairs before making a decision on the future of the park.

He said: "Councillors will have to consider whether it is worth repairing the existing park at great expense or if it is more economical to consider a new park which will be in the region of £100,000. All councillors recognise the importance of the facility to local young people and will do their best to find a solution as soon as possible."