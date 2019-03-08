Road closed following car fire
PUBLISHED: 08:58 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 12 October 2019
Archant
A road was closed for nearly an hour as firefighters extinguished a car fire.
Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton
The fire crew at Attleborough were called to Connaught Road at around 5.20pm Friday after reports a car was on fire.
The road was blocked off as officers used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, and a diversion was in place via New North Road.
Connaught Road reopened at around 6.15pm.