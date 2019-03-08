Road closed following car fire

Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton Archant

A road was closed for nearly an hour as firefighters extinguished a car fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton

The fire crew at Attleborough were called to Connaught Road at around 5.20pm Friday after reports a car was on fire.

The road was blocked off as officers used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, and a diversion was in place via New North Road.

Connaught Road reopened at around 6.15pm.