Road closed following car fire

PUBLISHED: 08:58 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 12 October 2019

Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton

Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton

A road was closed for nearly an hour as firefighters extinguished a car fire.

Connaught Road in Attleborough was closed following a car fire. Photo: Sami Loton

The fire crew at Attleborough were called to Connaught Road at around 5.20pm Friday after reports a car was on fire.

The road was blocked off as officers used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, and a diversion was in place via New North Road.

Connaught Road reopened at around 6.15pm.

