Video

Can you help fundraising superstar six-year-old Olivia reach £1,000?

Six-year-old Olivia Walker, from Attleborough, has raised hundreds for cancer charity Star Throwers by undertaking the 2.6 Challenge. Picture: Walker family Archant

Almost £1,000 has been raised for a Norfolk cancer charity thanks to the efforts of a kind-hearted youngster.

Back in April, Olivia Walker, from Attleborough, decided to take on the 2.6 Challenge alongside her father, Ben, to raise money for Star Throwers.

Following the cancellation of this year’s London Marathon amid the coronavirus crisis, the initiative encouraged participants to come up with their own challenge related to the numbers ‘two’ and ‘six’.

But six-year-old Olivia came up with the idea of doing 26 different tasks, which have included making 26 cupcakes, undertaking a 2.6km egg and spoon walk, and telling 26 jokes.

Having initially set a target of £50, she has so far received more than £950 in donations, including gift aid, and is desperate to reach £1,000.

“We think Olivia is an absolute superstar,” said Victoria Pigg, fundraising manager at Star Throwers. “It has been wonderful following her challenges and we are so grateful for her efforts.”

Visit Olivia’s fundraising page to donate, and watch her taking on the 26 challenges on Facebook.

