Make up artist offers free makeovers for people struggling to find a job

PUBLISHED: 13:12 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 13 January 2020

Make up artist Lina Hallberg is offering free pre-interview makeovers. Photo: Tom Needham

Lina Hallberg Make Up Artist

Free makeovers are being offered to people struggling to find a jpb - by a make-up artists who knows just how they feel.

Lina Hallberg, from Old Buckenham near Attleborough, said she wants to "give something back" to those in a similar situation to what she was when she quit her job seven years ago.

The 41-year-old had a 12 year cabin crew career, before giving up her job when she became pregnant in 2013.

After giving birth, Ms Hallberg said she struggled to get back on the job market due to employers telling her she was "overqualified" and taking issue with her age.

She says she lost confidence with each unsuccessful interview, before eventually finding a job at a pub.

After working at the pub for a short while, Ms Hallberg built up her confidence and started her own make up business in June 2018 and her new career has since taken her all the way to London Fashion Week.

Now she wants to use her business to help those in the local area who are currently struggling.

Ms Hallberg said: "Because I struggled and I'm now in a good position, I thought I would help people who are in a similar position to where I was because you just lose confidence. I thought the one thing I can do is make up and make people feel good. People feel like they've lost their identity when they can't find a job and make up gives women confidence.

"As a woman I know that if your make up and clothes are on point, you'll feel more confident."

Despite coming up with the idea just two weeks ago, she has a booking with a woman being interviewed for a secretary job next week, she says she will visit the woman on the day of her interview and help her with her hair as well as make up.

She added: "I know from personal experience how down it can get you, and how important it is to have a job, because it gives you a purpose."

Those wishing to take up Miss Hallberg's offer can contact her via a Facebook message on her page.

