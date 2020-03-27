Search

Carers move into care home during pandemic to protect residents and families

PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 27 March 2020

From left: Amanda Clayton, Clare Goldsmith, Miranda Weldon and Maria Atkins. Picture: Fairland House

From left: Amanda Clayton, Clare Goldsmith, Miranda Weldon and Maria Atkins. Picture: Fairland House

Archant

Care workers have moved into a home to protect both residents and their families from the coronavirus.

Four members of staff will be staying in the Fairland House. Picture: Fairland House

At Fairland House, in Station Road in Attleborough, head of care Maria Atkins and Amanda Clayton, along with care consultants Claire Goldsmith and Miranda Welton, have left their own families and moved into the care home to offer everything they can to the residents.

Mrs Atkins, 45, will not be able to see her daughters or grandchildren until the outbreak ends.

She said: “It cuts down the cross infection as the key workers within the home are trying to contain anything we have here and offer support to the staff incase they do come into contact with the dreaded Covid-19.

“Being a care worker I can’t see my family as I would be high risk of being a carrier.

Amanda Clayon and Maria Atkins will be staying at Fairland House. Picture: Fairland House

“It’s really sad but at the same time we have to do what we can to keep our own families safe. But we feel by staying at work we can offer a lot more support to our residents.”

Families have not been able to visit their loved ones at the home but the staff have been setting up Skype calls and said that families have been supportive of the work.

Mrs Atkins added: “Residents don’t have any family coming into visit so we will be doing a staff sports day and have them all outside shaking pom-poms, having a few garden parties and do some cooking with them.

“We won’t be on shift so we will be able to do extra things with them. We’ve been able to get in the old cream soda, dandelion and burdock with a sweet trolley for a movie night.”

Ania Smith, operations director of the Ashley Care Group, which runs the home, said she was overwhelmed when the staff said they wanted to stay.

She said: “I have fantastic members of staff.

“They are doing it out of their own goodwill. A lot of our staff are self-isolating, we don’t have any cases, it’s amazing to see these girls to work extra hours, working day and night, whenever they are needed, they are there.”

