Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss as car jumps give way line

PUBLISHED: 13:48 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 13 May 2019

The white Toyota ignored give way lines and narrowly avoided hitting oncoming traffic. Photo: Submitted

The white Toyota ignored give way lines and narrowly avoided hitting oncoming traffic. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Dashcam footage shows how drivers in a Norfolk town centre are putting others in danger by failing to follow new road rules.

Chris Salter, from Attleborough was on his way home from a meal with his five-month-old daughter and partner on Friday evening when a white Toyota Yaris ignored a give way line and nearly ploughed into the side of his vehicle.

Footage filmed by Mr Salter's dashboard camera shows the Toyota fail to slow down as it approaches the give way line before pulling out and narrowly avoiding the couple's vehicle.

Mr Salter said a motorbike travelling behind them had to swerve to avoid crashing into the back of their car.

You may also want to watch:

The new road layout has been in place in Attleborough since December and many in the town have reported near misses caused by drivers ignoring the changes.

In February a nine-year-old boy was nearly hit by a car ignoring give way instructions at the same junction seen in Mr Salter's dash cam footage, prompting calls for better signage to indicate the change in priorities.

Norfolk County Council responded by repositioning new signs and refreshing road markings, but urged drivers to pay close attention to the changes.

Mr Salter said although the junction was difficult to navigate, it was clear where the blame lied.

He said: "It is a very confusing junction as there is four different roads linking together is but there is a give way sign which people ignore. In this case it is definitely the drivers fault."

Have you had a near miss in Attleborough? Get in touch with Bethany Wales on bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Six-figure refurb for Norwich riverside pub

The Rushcutters has closed for refurbishment. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man caught speeding at 107mph on NDR - but avoids driving ban

A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists