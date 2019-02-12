Search


‘There will be a nasty accident’ - Families plea to drivers as nine-year-old is nearly hit by car

PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 February 2019

New priority rules on the junction of Surrogate Street and Connaught Roadi n Attlbeorough have caused several near misses. Photo: Bethany Wales

New priority rules on the junction of Surrogate Street and Connaught Roadi n Attlbeorough have caused several near misses. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

Families have made a desperate plea to stop motorists driving the wrong way down town centre roads after a layout change.

Signs warning drivers about the new layout changes on Surrogate Street in Attleborough. Photo: Bethany WalesSigns warning drivers about the new layout changes on Surrogate Street in Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drivers in Attleborough said the conversion of Surrogate Street into a two-way route had reduced traffic in the town but was causing serious safety issues as people grappled with the new road rules.

Their biggest worry centres on the junction between Surrogate Street and Connaught Road, where changes to the give way system have already caused a series of near misses.

One mother said more lines needed to be put in place after her son was nearly hit by a car.

Lauren Clarke and her nine-year-old son were cycling from Surrogate Street onto Connaught Road when a car ignored the give way instructions and headed straight for them.

Surrogate Street in Attleborough was reccently converted for two-way traffic, with some drivers struggling to adapt to the new system. Photo: Bethany WalesSurrogate Street in Attleborough was reccently converted for two-way traffic, with some drivers struggling to adapt to the new system. Photo: Bethany Wales

The Attleborough mother said the car only just avoided crashing into her son.

She said: “I screamed at my son to stop. The driver reversed and argued with me that it was his right of way.

“That junction needs a solid line to stop people shooting across like that.”

Others in the town said some drivers had failed to notice Surrogate Street was now two way.

One of the new pedestrians crossings on Surrogate Street in Attleborough. Photo: Bethany WalesOne of the new pedestrians crossings on Surrogate Street in Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Ali Rice from Attleborough said her husband was almost involved in a head on collision with a BMW driving down the wrong side of the road.

She said: “My hubby had to swerve, if not he would have hit him. It’s getting ridiculous and one of these days there will be a nasty accident.”

Fred Hilton agreed and said when he flashed a driver using the wrong lane the man kept heading straight for him, apparently unaware of the change in road layout.

Norfolk County Council said although it had received positive comments about the work it was aware that others believed more could be done to help drivers adhere to the new rules.

Surrogate Street in Attleborough was reccently converted to two-way, causing confusion among drivers. Photo: Bethany WalesSurrogate Street in Attleborough was reccently converted to two-way, causing confusion among drivers. Photo: Bethany Wales

A spokesperson said: “We will be repositioning the two way signs, and have already refreshed the directional arrows on the road, to reiterate that Surrogate Street is now two way, and drivers should keep left of the island. We’d urge people to make sure they follow all the signage and road markings that are in place.”

