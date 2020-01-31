Search

Advanced search

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:22 31 January 2020

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Archant

A man has been slapped with a £100 parking fine after pulling over for just 26 seconds to have a sneezing fit.

Mr Savage, 37, pulled over on James Watson Road near the Norfolka nd Norwich University Hosptial for just 26 seconds. Picture: Google MapsMr Savage, 37, pulled over on James Watson Road near the Norfolka nd Norwich University Hosptial for just 26 seconds. Picture: Google Maps

Steven Savage, from Attleborough, stopped on James Watson Road near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on January 20.

The 37-year-old, who was picking up his girlfriend from work at the Bob Champion Research and Education building, was in the midst of a sneezing fit and as he felt unsafe to drive pulled over temporarily to recover.

National Parking Enforcement Ltd have ordered Mr Savage to pay a £100 fine. Picture: Steven SavageNational Parking Enforcement Ltd have ordered Mr Savage to pay a £100 fine. Picture: Steven Savage

Mr Savage, an engineer, completely forgot about it but was swiftly reminded just 10 days later when he received a letter demanding a hefty fine.

The letter from National Parking Enforcement Ltd, who manage the road, ordered Mr Savage to pay the £100 fee.

Mr Savage has labelled the fine ridiculous on the basis it was a matter of seconds and in the interest of safety.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "When you're having a sneezing fit the wise thing to do is pull over and let it finish - you don't feel fully in control when you're sneezing and it is dangerous to drive. I then picked my girlfriend up and thought no more of it."

Mr Savage has appealed the fine but has not had a response yet.

He added: "To be honest I'm a bit blasé about the fine. It is annoying and it does create a bit of stress but these companies don't scare me. I think it is a bit of a scandal that they try and do it in the first place."

"As the road is close to the hospital there could be patients visiting who are briefly dropped off to receive treatment and then suddenly slapped with a huge fine.

"That is really what shocked me the most and I think it is outrageous."

Mr Savage has a 14 day window to accept the fine and pay a reduced fee of £60 but said he is appealing out of principle.

He added: "I know lots of people who have been fined for waiting for a few seconds and it is just unfair. It is fair enough if it is the council, but companies shouldn't be allowed to get away with it."

National Parking Enforcement Ltd have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Joy as ‘world class’ festival will be staged in town once more

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weeks of railway line closures to begin tomorrow

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Run Anglia: Bungay Black Dogs Jo Andrews on how she became UK’s fastest V45

Jo Andrews during the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.
Drive 24