Play park in Norfolk town set for major upgrade

How the new play area is expected to look - Credit: Supplied

A children's play park in a Norfolk market town is set for transformation later this year.

Attleborough Town Council has confirmed the final plans for a renovation of its London Road play area following a successful public and local committee consultation.

Following feedback the council created the new design in partnership with Proludic.

Michelle Barron, clerk for the town council, said the play area was “outdated” and had been in need of an upgrade for some time.

She said: "Projects of this nature take some time to get right but we are confident that we can now deliver a fantastic park that the children of Attleborough can enjoy for years to come.”

Councillor Philip Leslie, Attleborough mayor, added: "I'm delighted with the unanimous council agreement to deliver these much-needed improvements to our London Road park.

Cllr Philip Leslie, Attleborough mayor - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

"This represents only one of several projects currently being progressed into reality by the town council to improve facilities available to our residents.

"Our parks are precious green spaces that serve our community and encourage healthy lifestyles and wellbeing, and I would like to personally thank everyone involved, especially those who have volunteered their time."

A public information event will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 10am-12pm at the London Road site.

People will be able to see the final plans and give their feedback, which will be used to develop further parks within the town.

The new play area is expected to be completed in late 2022.