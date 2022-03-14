Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

A hotel in Attleborough has appeared on Four in a Bed on Channel 4.

Sherbourne House, run by manager Pauline Lee, was the first establishment to feature in this round of the competition, which sees guests battle it out to be named "best value for money" B&B.

The hotel in Norwich Road has eight rooms available starting from £140.

In an entertaining show, Pauline, alongside husband Dave, made every effort to ensure three visiting couples enjoyed their stay for the chance to be named best value hotel.

In her opening introduction on the show, Pauline said: "“I am bossy but I’m bossy because I have to be bossy, if I’m not bossy then nothing gets done."

It was clear that Pauline runs a tight ship, as all guests were impressed with the cleanliness of the rooms and said they were "bright and spacious" and made positive comments about the colour scheme.

The couple took the guests on a trip to Norfolk Tank Museum for a day out, which went down a storm as fellow contestants got a chance to experience driving a tank.

After a fun day out, the guests joined Pauline and Dave for a nightcap, where they were impressed at hearing Pauline's rise to her management position at the hotel, having started as a cleaner before then becoming the cook.

Afterwards, the guests took to their rooms for a night's sleep but with it being the height of the summer, they all commented that they found it too hot to sleep.

Breakfast got the seal of approval from most of the guests, although one couple from Essex found it too small a portion and complained about the bacon being overdone.

It was time for guests to leave and for them to deliver their verdict of their stay.

Despite all of the positive comments and good scores received, two of the guests said they wouldn't stay again at Sherborne House, prompting Pauline and Dave to say they felt "stunned" and "gutted" at the response.

The competition continues throughout this week as guests visit the rest of the contestants' hotels in Loughborough, Cromford in Derbyshire and Clacton-on-Sea, and the final "payment day" episode will be aired on Friday, March 18 on Channel 4.