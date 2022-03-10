News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Attleborough hotel to appear on Four in a Bed

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:37 AM March 10, 2022
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk - Credit: Google

A hotel in Attleborough will appear on Four in a Bed on Channel 4 next week. 

Sherbourne House in Norwich Road is one of the establishments competing to be named the best value for money. 

The Georgian country house hotel has eight individually styled rooms.

Rooms at the hotel are priced from £50 for a single room to £100 for a double room.

The team at the hotel will also travel to Loughborough, Cromford in Derbyshire and Clacton-on-Sea during the week-long competition. 

Sherbourne House is not the first Norfolk spot to feature on Four in a Bed.

The Crown Inn in Gayton recently appeared on the show and in September 2021, Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was one of the premises featured. 

The episode of Four in a Bed featuring Sherbourne House is set to air on Channel Four on Monday, March 14, at 5pm.

Attleborough News

Don't Miss

The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Andy Carter metal detecting

'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon