Attleborough hotel to appear on Four in a Bed

A hotel in Attleborough will appear on Four in a Bed on Channel 4 next week.

Sherbourne House in Norwich Road is one of the establishments competing to be named the best value for money.

The Georgian country house hotel has eight individually styled rooms.

Rooms at the hotel are priced from £50 for a single room to £100 for a double room.

The team at the hotel will also travel to Loughborough, Cromford in Derbyshire and Clacton-on-Sea during the week-long competition.

Sherbourne House is not the first Norfolk spot to feature on Four in a Bed.

The Crown Inn in Gayton recently appeared on the show and in September 2021, Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was one of the premises featured.

The episode of Four in a Bed featuring Sherbourne House is set to air on Channel Four on Monday, March 14, at 5pm.