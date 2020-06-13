Meet the ladies bringing ‘a little more kindness’ to communities during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:54 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 13 June 2020
Archant
Elaine Day and Sarah Huddlestone, from Attleborough, wanted to provide a safe place for people to interact and perform acts of kindness throughout lockdown.
At the beginning of April they made a Facebook group entitled ‘A Little More Kindness’, which encourages people to share wish lists and send gifts to each other as a surprise.
The pair have also hosted a bake off, asked members to nominate people deserving of prizes and sold 1,000 tickets for a raffle which saw proceeds donated to various good causes.
“People have had their own struggles during lockdown and we wanted to do something focused on kindness gestures for local people,” said Miss Day.
Miss Huddlestone added: “If you gift someone, they don’t have to gift you back. We never wanted people to be out of pocket, so if you can’t afford to send a gift it’s not a problem.”
Visit ‘A Little More Kindness’ on Facebook to find out more.
