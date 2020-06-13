Video

Meet the ladies bringing ‘a little more kindness’ to communities during lockdown

Elaine Day and Sarah Huddlestone, from Attleborough, created Facebook group 'A Little More Kindness' to help people during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sarah Huddlestone Archant

Elaine Day and Sarah Huddlestone, from Attleborough, wanted to provide a safe place for people to interact and perform acts of kindness throughout lockdown.

Staff at Fairland House, Attleborough, after receiving PPE purchased using funds raised by 'A Little More Kindness'. Picture: Elaine Day Staff at Fairland House, Attleborough, after receiving PPE purchased using funds raised by 'A Little More Kindness'. Picture: Elaine Day

At the beginning of April they made a Facebook group entitled ‘A Little More Kindness’, which encourages people to share wish lists and send gifts to each other as a surprise.

The pair have also hosted a bake off, asked members to nominate people deserving of prizes and sold 1,000 tickets for a raffle which saw proceeds donated to various good causes.

Elaine Day and Sarah Huddlestone, from Attleborough, created Facebook group 'A Little More Kindness' to help people during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Elaine Day Elaine Day and Sarah Huddlestone, from Attleborough, created Facebook group 'A Little More Kindness' to help people during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Elaine Day

“People have had their own struggles during lockdown and we wanted to do something focused on kindness gestures for local people,” said Miss Day.

Miss Huddlestone added: “If you gift someone, they don’t have to gift you back. We never wanted people to be out of pocket, so if you can’t afford to send a gift it’s not a problem.”

Lyla, from Thetford, received a Nintendo Wii U through a donation from 'A Little More Kindness'. Picture: Courtesy of A Little More Kindness Lyla, from Thetford, received a Nintendo Wii U through a donation from 'A Little More Kindness'. Picture: Courtesy of A Little More Kindness

Staff at Pride Home Care, Attleborough, after receiving PPE purchased using funds raised by 'A Little More Kindness'. Picture: Elaine Day Staff at Pride Home Care, Attleborough, after receiving PPE purchased using funds raised by 'A Little More Kindness'. Picture: Elaine Day

'A Little More Kindness', formed in Attleborough, has been sending out treat boxes to help people during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Elaine Day 'A Little More Kindness', formed in Attleborough, has been sending out treat boxes to help people during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Elaine Day