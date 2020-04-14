‘It’s been hectic’ - Care workers who moved into home going ‘day by day’ until lockdown ends

From left: Amanda Clayton, Clare Goldsmith, Miranda Weldon and Maria Atkins. Picture: Fairview House Archant

Care workers who moved into a home to look after residents during the coronavirus pandemic nearly three weeks ago have said it has been “hectic”.

Amanda Clayon and Maria Atkins will be staying at Fairland House. Picture: Fairland House Amanda Clayon and Maria Atkins will be staying at Fairland House. Picture: Fairland House

At Fairland House, in Station Road in Attleborough, head of care Maria Atkins and Amanda Clayton, along with care consultants Claire Goldsmith and Miranda Welton, have left their own families and moved into the care home to offer everything they can to the residents.

Mrs Atkins, 45, said: “It’s been hectic and we have been coping okay but we’ve been kept very busy.

“Our families are all very proud of us for staying but it’s been hard at times missing them. Mobile phones have helped with the ability to video chat but the manager and the deputy have got younger children so it’s harder for them.”

With some of the staff having to self-isolate, the team took the decision to move in on March 27 in an attempt to limit the risk of contaminating vulnerable residents.

Four members of staff will be staying in the Fairland House. Picture: Fairland House Four members of staff will be staying in the Fairland House. Picture: Fairland House

Mrs Atkins added: “We are managing okay with the staff in isolation and we have been picking up extra shifts which was the whole idea of us being here to take the back fall to make sure everything is covered, keeping the home running.

“It has been very difficult for the staff not knowing what’s happening.

“We’ll be staying at the home until the lockdown is over which means indefinitely at the moment. We’re just going day by day, it’s going to be ongoing so we will keep going until further notice.

“Our families are being all being very supportive but it is hard.”

The recent warm weather across the Easter weekend has allowed the home to take advantage of its gardens.

“We had an Easter egg hunt on Saturday which we put on for the staff as well, and a party in the park,” Mrs Atkins added.

“The residents have been okay but it has been very hard for them not being able to see their families although it is in their best interests.

“We have been able to set-up video calls with residents and their families which has been going great.

“On the bad weather days we have been having movie afternoons and ordered popcorn and treats. We have beautiful gardens here which we have been able to use to our advantage.”