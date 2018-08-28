Everything you need to know about the Attleborough Christmas Carnival 2018

Rhianna Thomas, five, enjoys a fair ride at a previous Attleborough Christmas Carnival and lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Attleborough town centre will be transformed into a festive wonderland for its annual Christmas Carnival and light switch on.

Attleborough’s Christmas Carnival team have been working hard alongside the Attleborough Christmas light Committee, to bring the 2018 carnival to the town.

Queens Square will be closed to all vehicles between 7am and 7pm Sunday while festivities are in swing.

Father Christmas will arrive at his grotto on Queen’s Square at 2.00pm, followed by a Christmas tree blessing and Carols around the tree at 4pm.

Lights will be switched on at 4.15, followed by an announcement by town Mayor Vera Dale to reveal the winner of the Christmas window contest.

Funfair rides will be running from 1pm until 6pm on Queens Sqaure and the Town Hall, Church and Sports Halls will play to host to a street fayre, featuring more than 50 craft and charity stalls.