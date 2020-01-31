Search

Train station car park given green light

PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 January 2020

Attleborough train station is set to gain 80 new parking spaces to encourage people to use the Norwich to Cambridge line. Photo: Bethany Wales

Attleborough train station is set to gain 80 new parking spaces to encourage people to use the Norwich to Cambridge line. Photo: Bethany Wales

A new car park will be built at a town train station, as drivers are urged to cut down their time on the road.

Plans to extend the car park at Attleborough Train Station were given the green light by Breckland Council on Thursday, and will be funded by Greater Anglia.

The new car park will create an additional 84 spaces to the existing 30 already available, and will include full-sized blue badge bays.

New ticket machines, proper lighting and CCTV will also be installed.

An objection to the plans was put forward, on the basis that two grade II listed buildings would need to be demolished.

Breckland Council's historic buildings officer, Andrew Gayton, said he believed the largest of the two buildings should be protected and restored.

He added that with some "creative thinking" it could easily be adapted to a new purpose.

However, the Railway Heritage Trust said it doubted the buildings were "of historic merit", and supported the work.

Beyond this, there has been widespread support for the plans, with the Mayor of Attleborough Tony Crouch stating it could help ease congestion in the town.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We know customers who drive to stations want to be able to park as quickly and easily as possible, which is why we're committed to improving parking across the Greater Anglia network, making life a little easier for our customers."

The high street has been under increasing strain in recent years, with lack of parking, long-running roadworks and congestion jointly blamed for decreasing footfall.

Time restrictions are due to be introduced to the Queen's Square car park next month, to prevent people leaving vehicles for longer than two hours, which Breckland Council hopes will increase the flow of shoppers visiting the high street.

Tony Crouch said: "We are desperate for parking in Attleborough. Attleborough is on the Norwich to Cambridge line, and it's such an important route. The town is growing and we are relying on more and more people to use the train, to keep a few more vehicles off the road."

