'The stench was horrendous' - Three hour road closure after lorry spills chemicals and raw intestines

Waste from Banham Poulty chicken factry was spilled over Station Road in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted Archant

People living on a road which was closed after chicken intestines, urine and chemicals spilled from a lorry said they had "lost all confidence" in the company responsible.

Emergency services were called to Station Road in Attleborough at around 6.30pm on Friday after reports the contents of a Banham Poultry waste disposal lorry had flooded the road.

Barry Hills, who lives near the factory on Station Road, said the smell alerted people in the town to the spillage.

He said: "People were very concerned, it was chemicals and raw intestines and the stench was horrendous. Nobody knew what was going on so cars were just driving through it, spreading it all over the town."

Initially the factory sent workers to clear the mess until a member of the public called the fire department.

Officers spent three hours at the spill, using granules and disinfectant to clean the road.

Nearby drains were blocked off to avoid contamination.

Police closed the road while officers were on scene and reopened it at around 9.30pm.

Banham Poultry declined to comment on the incident.

For Mr Hills, the incident highlights his side of an ongoing feud between people living in Attleborough and the factory.

Complaints about the smell from Banham Poultry's factory have been rife since it moved to the town centre following a fire at its former-site at Bunns Bank.

Now under new ownership, the company is in the early stages of applying to return to its original location and said the current factory was not suitable for an abattoir.

At a meeting last week it told residents the smell had been made worse by employees leaving doors open inside the factory and that it was introducing new disciplinary procedure to combat the issue, as well as replacing effluent tanks.

County councillor Rhodri Oliver, who vowed to take on the issue in February, said the incident on Friday had come at a bad time for the company.

He added: "This spillage was bad luck because they have made changes and progress as a result. It's not what residents want to hear but we need to give them a few months to implement the changes they have laid out."