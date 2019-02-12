Video

Another alarm is going off in Lowestoft town centre and no one can stop it

A faulty cash machine has set off a supermarket’s alarm system and no one at the store knows how to turn it off.

At around 11am today the alarm system at Tesco Express in London Road North was tripped by the ATM attached to the front of the store.

However, while the ATM is linked to the store’s alarm no one at the store has the keys to access the cash point and turn it off.

It appears the cash machine has not been secured after being filled with money - meaning it rotates when touched.

A Tesco staff member said: “It shares our store alarm but unfortunately I can’t silence it.

“We are trying to do what we can; they just haven’t locked it properly when they left.”

The staff member assured customers the problem would be resolved by the end of the day.

They added: “We are really sorry for any inconvenience we have caused to anyone.”

This is not the first time Lowestoft shopper have been subjected to a rogue alarm - in October last year a former Poundstretcher store’s alarm rang for four days straight.