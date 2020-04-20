Athlete supporting NHS workers with six-week cycle challenge

Sam Proctor's cycle challenge at the Holkham estate. Picture: Holkham estate Archant

A professional athlete from the Holkham estate in north Norfolk is supporting NHS workers in the region with a 60-hour six-week cycle challenge.

Sam Proctor is carrying out a cycle challenge in the Orangery at the Victoria Inn, with inspiring views over the Holkham nature reserve. Picture: Holkham estate Sam Proctor is carrying out a cycle challenge in the Orangery at the Victoria Inn, with inspiring views over the Holkham nature reserve. Picture: Holkham estate

Sam Proctor is raising money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn Charitable Fund, and the challenge, which started on April 19, will run for six consecutive Sundays.

The team at the Victoria Inn at Holkham is delivering meals to NHS staff at the hospital in Lynn, as well as meals, estate-grown potatoes and other produce for vulnerable people within the community, during the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be cycling a minute for every meal delivered to the NHS that week, which means 10 hours each Sunday.

Supporters will be able to join him for live video streaming via Holkham’s and his own social media channels, as well as having the opportunity to cycle with him via Zwift.

The challenge, which will include NHS worker phone-ins, will take place in the Orangery at the Victoria Inn, with inspiring views over the Holkham national nature reserve.

All participants, other than Mr Proctor, will join him virtually.

Mr Proctor, who works at the Victoria Inn, said: “I am excited to have this challenge to focus on. Yes, it will be tough, but not in comparison to the amazing work our NHS staff are carrying out to help save lives during this pandemic.”

He will be joined on the challenge by Ribble Bikes, Erdinger Alkoholfrei, Hoka One One, Zwift and Torq Nutrition.

He is also being supported by suppliers who have supported the Helping Hands for Hungry Heroes initiative to create and deliver meals to NHS staff, namely Arthur Howell, Barsby Produce, Fen Farm Dairy, H V Graves (Briston) Limited and Sole Trader.

The hospital’s head of staff engagement Amanda Jane Weir said: “Everyone really appreciates the messages and support we are getting from our community. It means so much when staff are working so hard to keep patients and each other safe and well.

“The meals being delivered to the hospital have really boosted morale and Sam’s challenge is fantastic.”

to donate during the challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poweredbyproctor

