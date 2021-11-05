News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug-driver cut up police car before being stopped, court hears

Nigel Chapman

Published: 7:00 PM November 5, 2021
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A drug-driver chose the wrong vehicle to cut up.

Atanas Hristev pulled in front of a police car on the Hardwick roundabout in King's Lynn, the town's magistrates' court heard.

The officers then stopped the Vauxhall Insignia on nearby Constitution Hill.

“There were three occupants in the vehicle,” prosecutor Jacqui Dankyi told Lynn Magistrates’ court on Thursday. “Officers smelt the aroma of cannabis.”

Hristev gave a positive drug wipe and was arrested.

A test in custody showed he had seven micrograms of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood in his system – three-and-a-half times the limit of two.

The 27-year-old defendant, of Norwich Road, Fakenham, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at about 9pm on April 9.

George Sorrell, for Hristev, said his client was at risk of losing his job as a holiday homes cleaner due to the mandatory driving ban.

He added: “The Probation Service has gone a long way to helping the defendant. He doesn’t take cannabis any longer.”

Hristev was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £84 in costs and victim surcharge.

Fakenham News

