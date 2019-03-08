Aston Martin is running the London Marathon dressed as an Aston Martin

Aston Martin is running the London Marathon dressed as an Aston Martin.

Being named Aston Martin must have been a pain as a boy, with all that mickey-taking, but his given name may provide a 24-year-old Norwich man with a claim to fame in future years.

Aston Martin is running the London Marathon on April 28 dressed as an Aston Martin.

He hopes to break the World Record for running the marathon dressed as a car.

That was set by Thomas Bolton dressed as Del Boy’s yellow Robin Reliant at the London Marathon in 2017, and his time was four hours, 55 minutes and nine seconds.

Mr Martin, who lives in Lakenham, said: “I’m not sure if anyone else can say they’re named Aston Martin, are going to run the London Marathon dressed as an Aston Martin, and trying to break a world record.

“My parents really did name me Aston Martin. I often have to show people my ID to prove it since they don’t believe me.

“I’ve even had my ID turned down several times due to people thinking it’s fake, which isn’t much fun.”

As his first marathon, he wanted to make it special.

He added: “I know I’m not fast enough for some of the more common record attempts so I wanted to go for something achievable, yet that suited me. I figured I could I do it dressed as an Aston Martin.”

The costume he will wear weighs 5kg and measures about 2050mm long, 1100mm tall and 500mm wide.

“I went for an Aston Martin DB5 as the specific model,” he added. “It was made by Jellyhead Studios in London,”

Mr Martin, who is a member of the Norwich Road Runners, hopes to raise about £2,000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The engineering design draughtsman at Laurence Scott in Norwich added: “A friend in high school gradually lost her sight to the point where she ended up needing a guide dog and I saw the difference it made to her.”

He has been training hard and will take part, dressed in the outfit, at Coltishall Jaguars’ Mad March Hare 10k tomorrow at the old RAF base. For more information and to sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/astonmartinwr

