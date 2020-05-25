Norwich charity and restaurant catering for those in need asks for help

Can you help the team at The Assembly House in Norwich and a charity which feeds the homeless continue to feed those in need in the city?

A Norwich restaurant working with a charity which feeds the homeless has asked for help in continuing its work providing meals for those in need.

Chefs Richard Hughes and Matthew Lovatt at The Assembly House in Norwich have been continuing the work they started a year ago with the locally-based Food and Beverage Buddies group during lockdown.

Despite the doors being temporarily closed at the city centre venue, the chefs have been volunteering to cook for local refuges but are beginning to run short of supplies.

FABB, run by Carol McWhinnie and a loyal team of volunteers, has been receiving much-needed produce donations from local supermarkets and suppliers and cash donations from supporters.

“It is lovely to be in the kitchen cooking. We love to feed people at The Assembly House and it’s been a privilege to continue doing so during lockdown,” said Richard, who stressed that social distancing was observed in the kitchen.

“We love helping FABB and Carol and have been doing so for a year, helping with meals for the homeless. We are currently cooking for a local refuge but we are running out of supplies.”

The Assembly House has also been used as a depot for food parcels which were delivered by Norwich City Football Club and the Community Sports Foundation’s wider initiative, the Canaries COVID-19 Community Project.

FABB and The Assembly House were then able to distribute the food parcels to those in need, including a local infant school where teachers had resorted to buying food themselves in order to feed hungry children.

This week, The Assembly House provided individual servings of a full roast dinner with roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, peas and stuffing – with fresh produce supplied by FABB – and a chocolate and ginger sponge pudding with custard.

Service users have also been treated to afternoon tea treats made by volunteer chefs.

After asking for help on Facebook, donations were made to FABB and The Assembly House which will help both continue to help the community in the next few weeks but more will be needed.

“I’d just like to say how grateful we are to those who’ve kindly donated to help Richard Hughes and his team keep up their great work, despite their depleting stocks of meat and fresh produce,” said Carol, who also thanked the generosity of Norwich City

“Money donated through FABB’s account so far will be handed over and make a lot of meals - so thank you everyone. The huge positives I am taking from lockdown are seeing communities coming together, people counting their blessings and sharing kindness.”

If you are able to help with donations of fresh produce, please email admin@assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk and if you would like to make a cash donation, you can do so via FABB here.