Why is this Norwich hotel covered with butterflies?

Sienna Brinkley, left, with Gina Parker, middle left, with Sharon Coggins, middle right and Anna Ede, right in front of the Flight for Youth installation at the Assembly House, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich hotel has been adorned with thousands of butterflies as part of an art installation by a charity supporting young people in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colin Lang, special projects manager, speaks at the launch of the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary campaign, Flight For Youth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Colin Lang, special projects manager, speaks at the launch of the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary campaign, Flight For Youth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One wing of the Grade I listed Georgian Assembly House, on Theatre Street, will be covered with butterflies all summer as part of the Benjamin Foundation's 25th anniversary celebrations, Flight for Youth.

Nearly 25,000 glazed pottery butterflies, the charity's symbol, have been placed all over the Assembly House, and later this month a similar display will take up residence at Holkham Hall in Wells-next-the-Sea.

People can support the charity by purchasing the butterflies online, and then 'loaning' them back to The Benjamin Foundation until September, when the displays will be dismantled.

Colin Lang, who previously founded Norwich's SOS bus scheme, is behind the installation. He said: "Our charity's silver anniversary presented a wonderful opportunity to create even more awareness of the work The Benjamin Foundation does in the region, as well as generate much-needed funds to see the charity into another quarter century."

Gina Parker, left, with Sharon Coggins, middle and Anna Ede, right in front of the Flight for Youth installation at the Assembly House, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Gina Parker, left, with Sharon Coggins, middle and Anna Ede, right in front of the Flight for Youth installation at the Assembly House, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

The Benjamin Foundation provides a home and support to more than 100 vulnerable young adults every night, and in 2017/18 the charity helped more than 2,500 people across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Norwich High School for Girls has also been fundraising for The Benjamin Foundation, with an afternoon tea on Monday and their annual Grow a Pound scheme, where girls aged from three to 11 are given one pound to invest over the course of a term through entrepreneurial means.

Nick Tiley-Nunn, head of prep school and nursery at the school, said: "Norwich High School for Girls is incredibly proud to be supporting The Benjamin Foundation for this most exciting project to mark their 25th anniversary. It is a wonderful charity, which offers vital support to young people in the region."

Chief executive of The Benjamin Foundation Tony Ing said: "Flight for Youth is a poignant tribute, featuring our much-loved and well-recognised butterfly, and we hope people will feel inspired to come out and see the art installation."

Founded in 1994, The Benjamin Foundation has been providing support and working to prevent youth homelessness in Norfolk and Suffolk for a quarter of a century.

They also help families to build stronger relationships and offer activities for young people with limited opportunities.