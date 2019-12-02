Electrical fire forces school to close

Firefighters from Lowestoft were called out to tackle the small electrical fire at The Ashley School Academy Trust in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Community Fire Stations Facebook Archant

A special school is set to reopen on Tuesday, after it was forced to close following a small electrical fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

02:03 #RedWatch mobilised along with @NthLowestoft16 to a reported building fire at a school. One small electrical fire in office extinguished. 2BA, 1HRJ, PPV Fan. @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/ecixCI8xEx — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) December 2, 2019

The Ashley School Academy Trust in Lowestoft was closed to pupils and staff on Monday, December 2 after the early morning blaze.

The Ashley School Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes The Ashley School Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes

Fire crews from Lowestoft South and north Lowestoft fire stations were alerted at 2.02am on Monday to reports of a "building fire" at the school and residential provision, on Ashley Downs, Lowestoft.

The Ashley School Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes The Ashley School Academy Trust. Picture: Mick Howes

A brigade spokesman said: "One small electrical fire in office extinguished."

With the blaze quickly under control, the scene was cleared by 2.33am.

Mark Kemp, Strategic Business Manager at The Ashley School Academy Trust, said: "We had a small fire at school during the night resulting in The Ashley School being closed today (Monday).

"Quick response by the fire service prevented any significant damage as the incident was excellently dealt with and school will be open again tomorrow (Tuesday) as normal.

"All power, IT and telephones have now been restored thanks to the support of local contractors."

Mr Kemp said there had been a "small amount of minor damage" that "will not affect day to day pupil experiences in school."