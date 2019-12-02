Electrical fire forces school to close
PUBLISHED: 15:39 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 02 December 2019
Archant
A special school is set to reopen on Tuesday, after it was forced to close following a small electrical fire.
The Ashley School Academy Trust in Lowestoft was closed to pupils and staff on Monday, December 2 after the early morning blaze.
Fire crews from Lowestoft South and north Lowestoft fire stations were alerted at 2.02am on Monday to reports of a "building fire" at the school and residential provision, on Ashley Downs, Lowestoft.
A brigade spokesman said: "One small electrical fire in office extinguished."
With the blaze quickly under control, the scene was cleared by 2.33am.
Mark Kemp, Strategic Business Manager at The Ashley School Academy Trust, said: "We had a small fire at school during the night resulting in The Ashley School being closed today (Monday).
"Quick response by the fire service prevented any significant damage as the incident was excellently dealt with and school will be open again tomorrow (Tuesday) as normal.
"All power, IT and telephones have now been restored thanks to the support of local contractors."
Mr Kemp said there had been a "small amount of minor damage" that "will not affect day to day pupil experiences in school."
Comments have been disabled on this article.