Asda customers urged to bring in refillable containers to cut plastic waste

The Norwich Asda in Drayton High Road. Pic: Archant Archant

Asda customers will be encouraged to bring in their own refillable containers when shopping from next year in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Asda in Yarmouth. Pic: Archant Asda in Yarmouth. Pic: Archant

The company - which has stores in Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Swaffham and King's Lynn, said it is to begin trialling new reusable and refillable packaging for "at least" three months in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

An Asda spokesman said it could involve shoppers being able to bring in containers which can be refilled from dispensers within the store.

By the end of 2020, almost a third of Asda's own brand plastic packaging will also come from recycled materials, the supermarket said.

The measure will avoid the use of approximately 19,500 tonnes of non-recycled plastic.

Asda chief executive Roger Burnley said: "The elimination of avoidable plastic, and crucially single-use plastic, is at the top of our minds - and at the top of our customers' minds."