Lowestoft man arrested for murder returns to court

PUBLISHED: 13:15 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 26 July 2019

Westminster Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Maps

Westminster Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A man accused of murder in Lithuania has appeared in court after being arrested in Lowestoft.

Arturas Kliauga was arrested near to his Cathcart Street home, in Lowestoft, on July 17 following a police surveillance operation.

Suffolk Police confirmed the 37-year-old was wanted for murder on a European Arrest Warrant in Lithuania.

After first appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court the following morning, Kliauga returned to the court on Thursday, July 25, where he was remanded in custody until a pre-hearing conference at the court on August 22.

Kliauga was stopped by Suffolk Police's Drug and Scorpion Team on Love Road, in Lowestoft, at around 9.30pm on July 17.

He was allegedly found in possession of 1kg of cannabis, with a net worth of around £11,000, police said.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

