'Our most ambitious exhibit yet': Artists take over unused store to showcase region's art
PUBLISHED: 16:58 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 11 September 2019
Archant
A local visual artists group are bucking the trend of high street closures by reclaiming an empty retail unit to showcase the region's artistic talent.
Easterly Artists are a group of 15 visual artists based in Lowestoft, Pakefield, Bungay, and surrounding regions.
Every artist lives within a 20-mile radius of Ness point, and their newest exhibition forms part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Day clebrations taking place this month and based on the theme 'People Power'.
Miles Barry, Easterly Artists coordinator, said: "Feedback from the Britten Centre exhibition and the recent artists' studio trail has been hugely encouraging, and it's very moving to see so many positive comments from local residents, welcoming the group's efforts.
"The membership has grown significantly in recent months, and this new space in London Road North gives us the perfect opportunity to show the new work in an ideal setting."
The temporary gallery will take place in the old Poundstretcher building at 165 London Road North, and entry is free.
Visitors will be able to see pieces covering a wide range of mediums, including painting, print-making, ceramics, screen-printing, collagraphy, artistic wood-turning, magical realism and sculptural assemblages using found objects.
Building on the popularity of their recent exhibition in the Britten Centre, the exhibition will be in their biggest space yet, open to the public from Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 22.
It will then close until Thursday, September 26, and be open again until Saturday, October 5.
The group of artists say they are grateful for the support of Danny Steel, the founder and managing director of property agents Steel & Co, for sourcing and making the premises available.
Mr Steel said: "We're delighted to welcome this new venture by Easterly Artists. As more big names continue closing their operations in Lowestoft, it's encouraging to see a local group reviving local buildings, breathing fresh life into the area and attracting new visitors and business into the town centre."
The gallery is open at the following times:
- Friday 13 - Sunday 22 September: Every day, 11am-4pm
- 26 September - 5 October: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm.