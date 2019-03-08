Search

'Our most ambitious exhibit yet': Artists take over unused store to showcase region's art

PUBLISHED: 16:58 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 11 September 2019

15 Artists have taken over the old Poundstretcher's store on London Rd North. Photo: Matthew Nixon

A local visual artists group are bucking the trend of high street closures by reclaiming an empty retail unit to showcase the region's artistic talent.

Bill Haward, who works with collage based on line drawing, was excited for the exhibition to open. Matthew NixonBill Haward, who works with collage based on line drawing, was excited for the exhibition to open. Matthew Nixon

Easterly Artists are a group of 15 visual artists based in Lowestoft, Pakefield, Bungay, and surrounding regions.

Every artist lives within a 20-mile radius of Ness point, and their newest exhibition forms part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Day clebrations taking place this month and based on the theme 'People Power'.

Miles Barry, Easterly Artists coordinator, said: "Feedback from the Britten Centre exhibition and the recent artists' studio trail has been hugely encouraging, and it's very moving to see so many positive comments from local residents, welcoming the group's efforts.

"The membership has grown significantly in recent months, and this new space in London Road North gives us the perfect opportunity to show the new work in an ideal setting."

Large jewel bowl – Lorry Cudmore: Large jewel bowl – Lorry Cudmore: "Lorry’s work reflects her interest in the natural world. She is drawn to the textures, shapes and colours found in dry stone walls and natural rock formations."

The temporary gallery will take place in the old Poundstretcher building at 165 London Road North, and entry is free.

Visitors will be able to see pieces covering a wide range of mediums, including painting, print-making, ceramics, screen-printing, collagraphy, artistic wood-turning, magical realism and sculptural assemblages using found objects.

Building on the popularity of their recent exhibition in the Britten Centre, the exhibition will be in their biggest space yet, open to the public from Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 22.

Lowestoft Lighthouse – Malcolm Cudmore: Lowestoft Lighthouse – Malcolm Cudmore: "As an observer of life, he aims to capture something of the “spirit of place” wherever he sets up his easel in the unique and subtle East Anglian landscape."

It will then close until Thursday, September 26, and be open again until Saturday, October 5.

The group of artists say they are grateful for the support of Danny Steel, the founder and managing director of property agents Steel & Co, for sourcing and making the premises available.

Mr Steel said: "We're delighted to welcome this new venture by Easterly Artists. As more big names continue closing their operations in Lowestoft, it's encouraging to see a local group reviving local buildings, breathing fresh life into the area and attracting new visitors and business into the town centre."

The gallery is open at the following times:

Lulworth Cove – Bill Haward: Lulworth Cove – Bill Haward: "As an architect, drawing was important to Bill’s professional life but it has always had a wider value for him in exploring the character of interesting buildings and landscapes."

- Friday 13 - Sunday 22 September: Every day, 11am-4pm

- 26 September - 5 October: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm.

