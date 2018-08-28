Search

Back the horse! Public urged to support cult NDR roundabout sculpture

PUBLISHED: 11:20 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 05 February 2019

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which has been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

The man behind a horse sculpture that has been seen around the Broadland Northway is urging the public to raise their voice ahead of a meeting with Norfolk Highways.

Damian O’Connor removed the sculpture in December after being told to do so by a police officer. At the time it was on the NDR Aylsham Road roundabout. The Taverham artist is meeting with Chris Alston, manager of Norfolk County Council Highways Department, to find a spot for the horse.

War Horse, a 10ft high horse made of steel, wood and reeds, was last seen at around 3am on Saturday, December 29, on the Aylsham Road roundabout.

It is now in the garden of the artist near Taverham Garden Centre. The sculpture has been moved to various roundabouts on the road, about 20 times in the last year.

Mr O’Connor is hoping that the public emails chris.alston@norfolk.gov.uk with their support.

