Artist captures Happisburgh lighthouse on canvas for national TV competition

Happisburgh Lighthouse was painted in the traditional red and white colours for the first time since 2009. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A canvas of Happisburgh Lighthouse after it was re-painted earlier this year has been chosen as one of three finalists in a national competition.

During the summer the lighthouse’s 85ft tower was painted in the traditional red and white colours for the first time since 2009 by Mark Hairsine and Frank Windass.

And the view was captured by professional artist Allan Dewar Martin, from Barnet in Hertfordshire.

He beat over 450 artists to reach the final of this year’s Landscape Artist of the Year series at Greenwich Park, London.

In the final, each artist will be asked to capture the view from the Royal Observatory across London, which will be shown to the judges alongside the their winning entries.

Mr Martin’s work will be judged against canvases showcasing Lincoln Cathedral and Brighton Pier by the other finalists.

The final - and the first chance people will get to see the canvas - will be shown on Tuesday, December 4 on Sky Arts at 8pm and is co-hosted by actor and art-lover Stephen Mangan alongside Joan Bakewell.

This is the fourth series of the show, which is produced by independent production company Storyvault Films.

Mr Mangan said: “It’s always fascinating to watch the artists grow and evolve their style throughout the programme and witness the incredible creativity in their interpretations of beautiful British landscapes – and to witness the debate amongst both the judges and viewers over which artist they believe to be the most worthy winner.”

If Mr Martin is successful, he will receive a commission from the Imperial War Museum (IWM) to create an artwork to tie in with the centenary of the 1918 armistice.

He will travel with an IWM historian to Macedonia to visit one of the most unchanged battlefields of the campaign.

The finished work will be unveiled at the museum’s London HQ and put on display. A programme charting the winning artist’s journey and finished work will go out after the final show.

Happisburgh Lighthouse is the only independently run working lighthouse in Britain, run by a charitable trust since it was threatened with closure 30 years ago.