Artist produces festive bingo sheet to help brighten up Christmas

Published: 8:22 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 8:42 AM December 9, 2020

Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job Credit: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.uk - Credit: Archant

An artist from Gorleston has put pen to paper to bring some much-needed excitement back to Christmas this year.

As part of the EDP’s Let’s Brighten Up campaign, Rebecca Osborne has produced an exclusive Here to Help festive bingo sheet for families and individuals to complete in the run-up to the big day.

Rebecca Osborne has produced an exclusive EDP Here to Help festive bingo sheer - Credit: REBECCA OSBORNE

Mrs Osborne, who spent lockdown drawing coronavirus key workers, previously featured on a special cover of the EDP. Her drawing of Captain Sir Tom Moore also gained national attention.

She said: "I have created the bingo sheet for people to share some Christmas fun with family and friends, near and far. There are plenty of ideas on it of things to do and see whilst staying safe this Christmas."

