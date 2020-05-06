Search

Advanced search

Young artist paints national hero to raise money for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:17 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 06 May 2020

The painting of Captain Tom Moore which is being raffled to raise money for the NHS. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

The painting of Captain Tom Moore which is being raffled to raise money for the NHS. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

A student artist has turned national hero Captain Tom Moore in to a work of art – and he hopes it will raise even more cash for the NHS.

Archie Wallis. Pic: Wallis on the WallArchie Wallis. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

While Captain Tom’s efforts have raised almost £33 million for the health service, 20-year-old Archie Wallis has been fundraising as well.

He created an a striking painting of Capt Tom and is aiming to raise at least £1,500 raffling his work off.

The current total raised is £1,114 from 62 donations in the past eight days.

Archie Wallis usually does colourful paintings of people's pets. Pic: Wallis on the WallArchie Wallis usually does colourful paintings of people's pets. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

MORE: Cafe in old cobbler’s re-opens for takeway coffees after coronavirus shutdown

Meanwhile Capt Tom – who celebrated his 100th birthday last week and even recorded a chart-topping rendition You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball – was awarded a prestigious gold Blue Peter badge for his charity efforts.

He shot to fame after completing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden and has since become a national hero.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore. Pic: PAWar veteran Captain Tom Moore. Pic: PA

Mr Wallis, who lives in Beccles, sells original and commissioned art work from his own business, Wallis on the Wall, and usually specialises in portraits of pets.

But he hit on the idea of raising money by creating a very special piece of artwork in black and white of Capt Tom.

He said: “All of the money raised goes to the NHS. Each £5 donation counts as one entry into the raffle, giving you the chance to win an original A1 portrait painting of Capt Tom Moore, while simultaneously donating to a great cause.

“To increase your chances of winning the portrait, as many entries as possible can be made by a single person. My aim is to raise as much money as possible, until I announce the winner of the portrait at the end of the deadline.

“I was inspired by Captain Tom’s efforts in raising money for NHS workers and volunteers who continue to battle the virus on the front line.”

To donate click here

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Buyer found for iconic seaside pier

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway
Drive 24