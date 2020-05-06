Young artist paints national hero to raise money for the NHS

The painting of Captain Tom Moore which is being raffled to raise money for the NHS. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

A student artist has turned national hero Captain Tom Moore in to a work of art – and he hopes it will raise even more cash for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Archie Wallis. Pic: Wallis on the Wall Archie Wallis. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

While Captain Tom’s efforts have raised almost £33 million for the health service, 20-year-old Archie Wallis has been fundraising as well.

He created an a striking painting of Capt Tom and is aiming to raise at least £1,500 raffling his work off.

The current total raised is £1,114 from 62 donations in the past eight days.

Archie Wallis usually does colourful paintings of people's pets. Pic: Wallis on the Wall Archie Wallis usually does colourful paintings of people's pets. Pic: Wallis on the Wall

MORE: Cafe in old cobbler’s re-opens for takeway coffees after coronavirus shutdown

Meanwhile Capt Tom – who celebrated his 100th birthday last week and even recorded a chart-topping rendition You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball – was awarded a prestigious gold Blue Peter badge for his charity efforts.

He shot to fame after completing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden and has since become a national hero.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore. Pic: PA War veteran Captain Tom Moore. Pic: PA

Mr Wallis, who lives in Beccles, sells original and commissioned art work from his own business, Wallis on the Wall, and usually specialises in portraits of pets.

But he hit on the idea of raising money by creating a very special piece of artwork in black and white of Capt Tom.

He said: “All of the money raised goes to the NHS. Each £5 donation counts as one entry into the raffle, giving you the chance to win an original A1 portrait painting of Capt Tom Moore, while simultaneously donating to a great cause.

“To increase your chances of winning the portrait, as many entries as possible can be made by a single person. My aim is to raise as much money as possible, until I announce the winner of the portrait at the end of the deadline.

“I was inspired by Captain Tom’s efforts in raising money for NHS workers and volunteers who continue to battle the virus on the front line.”

To donate click here

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here