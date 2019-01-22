Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Norfolk artist Amelia Mills showcased at council offices

22 January, 2019 - 18:02
Amelia Mills in her studio. Pictures: supplied by NNDC

Amelia Mills in her studio. Pictures: supplied by NNDC

Archant

The work of artist Amelia Mills is being showcased at North Norfolk District Council’s first floor gallery at its Cromer offices.

Amelia Mills with her work, Illuminated Deep. Pictures: supplied by NNDCAmelia Mills with her work, Illuminated Deep. Pictures: supplied by NNDC

The north Norfolk artist is inspired by the ocean and aerial landscapes, and creates vibrant and dynamic paintings by pouring and manipulating artist resin mixed with acrylics on to handmade wooden panels.

She said: “I am endlessly fascinated by the organic shapes found in nature, whether microscopic complexities or wider aerial views. The latest influence for my current body of work is the sea with its ever-changing and contrasting nature.”

In 2017 she was commissioned by British Airways to create a cover for their First Class magazine.

The council offers free opportunities to local artists to display their work, and six exhibitions are held annually. The gallery is open to the public from Monday to Friday, and the exhibition runs until March 1.

Neptune. Pictures: supplied by NNDCNeptune. Pictures: supplied by NNDC

To find out more about her work visit ameliamills.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Enforcement officers drafted in as houseboat eviction gets underway in Norwich

Enforcement officers stand next to a police boat at Hardy Road. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists