North Norfolk artist Amelia Mills showcased at council offices

Amelia Mills in her studio.

The work of artist Amelia Mills is being showcased at North Norfolk District Council’s first floor gallery at its Cromer offices.

Amelia Mills with her work, Illuminated Deep.

The north Norfolk artist is inspired by the ocean and aerial landscapes, and creates vibrant and dynamic paintings by pouring and manipulating artist resin mixed with acrylics on to handmade wooden panels.

She said: “I am endlessly fascinated by the organic shapes found in nature, whether microscopic complexities or wider aerial views. The latest influence for my current body of work is the sea with its ever-changing and contrasting nature.”

In 2017 she was commissioned by British Airways to create a cover for their First Class magazine.

The council offers free opportunities to local artists to display their work, and six exhibitions are held annually. The gallery is open to the public from Monday to Friday, and the exhibition runs until March 1.

Neptune.

To find out more about her work visit ameliamills.com