Dozens of pupils involved in 'fantastic' project

PUBLISHED: 17:27 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 04 December 2019

Art on the Line students working on the project. Pictures: Broads Authority

Art on the Line students working on the project. Pictures: Broads Authority

Archant

More than 200 children from across six schools are set to launch a rail-inspired art exhibition next week.

Art on the Line students working on the project in Lowestoft. Pictures: Broads AuthorityArt on the Line students working on the project in Lowestoft. Pictures: Broads Authority

An Art on the Line project has seen the children from six primary schools situated along the Wherry Lines visiting places of interest, which are connected to the railway and their local environment.

The children then created unique artwork based on their experiences, which will culminate in an exhibition and prize giving at the newly-refurbished parcel office at Lowestoft Station that is open to the public between December 11 and December 15.

Art on the Line students working on the project. Pictures: Broads AuthorityArt on the Line students working on the project. Pictures: Broads Authority

The exhibition will highlight the importance of the railway, both now and historically, to the communities it serves.

Children from all six schools will attend an official exhibition launch on Tuesday, where winners will receive prizes awarded by the chairman of Community Rail Norfolk, Peter Mayne, and donated by rail operator Greater Anglia.

The Broads Authority's Water, Mills and Marshes, education officer Natasha Howard said: "Art on the Line has been fantastic.

"Thanks to our links with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, we've been getting students out and drawing their local landscape, as well as experiencing first-hand how humans and natural processes have shaped what they see today."

Somerleyton Primary School Head Teacher Louise Spall said: "The chance to create artwork based on their sketches has definitely engaged the children and then the bonus of exhibiting has given a sense of authenticity."

Chloe, eight, a Somerleyton Primary School pupil said: "I am really excited to see the other children's work and learn about their area."

Fellow Somerleyton Primary School pupil Sophie, seven, said: "I enjoyed it because it will help people understand our area through our paintings."

Art on the Line is run in association with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Broads Authority's Water, Mills and Marshes Landscape Partnership Scheme.

