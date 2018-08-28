Search

Advanced search

Chance to snap up original artwork at city fair

PUBLISHED: 17:23 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:38 29 November 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

A vibrant mix of work from local and international artists has gone on show at an art fair in Norwich.

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Colin Self Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Colin Self Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Now in its 4th year, Art Fair East showcases both renowned and up-and-coming artists including pop artist Colin Self, local artist Lucy Loveheart and London art collective East London Printmakers.

Having noticed a gap in the market in the East of England, Norwich based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling founded Art Fair East in 2015 to provide an art-buying platform in the city.

Mr Korteling said the fair is the perfect place “to buy something truly unique for loved ones at Christmas”.

The fair includes a wide range of aesthetics and art-making techniques including Simon Dry’s debut show “SweetArt”. Mr Dry uses discarded Quality Street wrappers to create nostalgic images of sweets.

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Art Fair East runs until Sunday, December 2 at St Andrew’s Hall.

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most Read

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

Video Father of teenager who took his own life faces trust bosses who ‘let him down’

Nyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl Brown

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Dog eats hundreds of pounds owner had planned to donate to charity

Neil Featherby's dog Tia ate £220 in cash. Photo: Neil Featherby

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast