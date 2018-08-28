Chance to snap up original artwork at city fair

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

A vibrant mix of work from local and international artists has gone on show at an art fair in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Colin Self Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Colin Self Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Now in its 4th year, Art Fair East showcases both renowned and up-and-coming artists including pop artist Colin Self, local artist Lucy Loveheart and London art collective East London Printmakers.

Having noticed a gap in the market in the East of England, Norwich based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling founded Art Fair East in 2015 to provide an art-buying platform in the city.

Mr Korteling said the fair is the perfect place “to buy something truly unique for loved ones at Christmas”.

The fair includes a wide range of aesthetics and art-making techniques including Simon Dry’s debut show “SweetArt”. Mr Dry uses discarded Quality Street wrappers to create nostalgic images of sweets.

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Art Fair East runs until Sunday, December 2 at St Andrew’s Hall.

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018